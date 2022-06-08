Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.35). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 21,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

