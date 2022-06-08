Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.87 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $45.34 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

