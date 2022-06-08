Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will announce ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,664,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,728 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

