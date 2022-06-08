Analysts Offer Predictions for Westhaven Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Westhaven Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Westhaven Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CVE WHN opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Westhaven Gold ( CVE:WHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Grenville Thomas bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,969,000.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

