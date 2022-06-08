Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$12.90

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.46 and a one year high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.2637242 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -10.60%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

