Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $36.20

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 821,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.15, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 1,084.62%.

About Clearway Energy (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.