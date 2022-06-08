Analysts Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $56.86

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

