Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $39.33

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.
Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of GTHX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,435. The company has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.
About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
