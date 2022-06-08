Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $39.33

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTHX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,435. The company has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

