Analysts Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Price Target at $441.64

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $13.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.06. 721,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,791. The company has a fifty day moving average of $458.63 and a 200 day moving average of $419.23. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

