Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$36.75

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SAP opened at C$26.03 on Friday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.77.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

