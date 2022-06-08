Analysts Set Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) PT at $5.50

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of SLHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 20,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,886. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
