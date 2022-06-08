Analysts Set Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) PT at $5.50

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of SLHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. 20,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,886. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.