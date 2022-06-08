Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Unitil (UTL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unitil (NYSE: UTL):
- 6/3/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 6/1/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/31/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/28/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/26/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 5/23/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Unitil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/20/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “
- 4/19/2022 – Unitil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of Unitil stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
