Analyzing Convey Health Solutions (CNVY) and Its Rivals

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Convey Health Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41% Convey Health Solutions Competitors -4,259.99% -46.52% -28.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Health Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million -$9.98 million -28.59 Convey Health Solutions Competitors $2.06 billion $88.53 million 9.92

Convey Health Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Convey Health Solutions. Convey Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Convey Health Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Health Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Convey Health Solutions Competitors 137 482 632 29 2.43

Convey Health Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 159.77%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Convey Health Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

