Analyzing Enovix (ENVX) & Its Rivals

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 670 989 36 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.73 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $24.47 million 1.43

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

