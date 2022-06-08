ANON Market Capitalization Tops $164,202.83 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, ANON has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $164,202.83 and approximately $350.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

