Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several research firms have commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ATRS remained flat at $$5.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,313. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 661.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 143,738 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

