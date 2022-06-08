Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Raises Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Anthem has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $500.41 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.60. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,939. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

