Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Raises Dividend to $1.28 Per Share

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.
Anthem has raised its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $500.41 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.60. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.
In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,939. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
