Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Cap of $90.17 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00015876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $90.17 million and approximately $621,410.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00194592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.54 or 0.00389038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.