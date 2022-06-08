Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $25,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 17,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,997. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

