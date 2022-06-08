Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APLT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

APLT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 2,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,633. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,753 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.