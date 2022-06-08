Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

