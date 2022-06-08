Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Stanley Capital Management LLC

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 2.1% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aramark worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

