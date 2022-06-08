ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.67 and the highest is $4.06. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $13.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $14.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of ARCB stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,402. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.