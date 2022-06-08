Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.82

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 10220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.92). Analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

