Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Sells $575,873.22 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 48,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

