Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $25.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $26.54 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $22.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $95.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.44 billion to $101.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.52 billion to $96.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,755,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,974,000 after acquiring an additional 174,471 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.