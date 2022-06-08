Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($6.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to $6.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,273. The stock has a market cap of $523.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

