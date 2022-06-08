Ares Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $580,157.39 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $580,157.39 and $58,304.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00195831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029986 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.