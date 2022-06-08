Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.42). 45,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 164,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.41).

The company has a current ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £147.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.81.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

