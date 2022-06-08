Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.42). 45,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 164,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.41).
The company has a current ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £147.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.81.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
