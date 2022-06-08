Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,092. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 51,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

