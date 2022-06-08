Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) to announce $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.56. The company had a trading volume of 681,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.