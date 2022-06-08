AscendEX (BitMax) Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded flat against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,035.37 or 0.99947720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001665 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

