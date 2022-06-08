ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4794 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

ASE Technology has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 583.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,741,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 897,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 370,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

