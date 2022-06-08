Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($2.40)-($2.20) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.91). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.84 million.Aspen Aerogels also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$2.40–$2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

ASPN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 4,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,471. The company has a market cap of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 132,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

