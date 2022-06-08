Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ASPU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

