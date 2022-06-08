Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.