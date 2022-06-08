ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.06 on Monday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

