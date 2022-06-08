ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

ACLLF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACLLF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98. ATCO has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

