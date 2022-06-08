Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.44

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 1758319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.84.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$389.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4946519 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

