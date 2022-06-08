Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of AUBN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

