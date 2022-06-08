Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $261.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $203.73. The stock had a trading volume of 872,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,216. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.12. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

