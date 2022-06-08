Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,375 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 37,872 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 2.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $22,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after purchasing an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after purchasing an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.