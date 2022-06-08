Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Samsara BioCapital LLC

Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC owned about 1.12% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581,361. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

