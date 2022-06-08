Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Avantor reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,230. Avantor has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

