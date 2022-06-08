Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Avery Dennison worth $76,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $181.62 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

