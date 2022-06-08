AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Plans Dividend of GBX 24.50

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.31) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AVV opened at GBX 2,398 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.98. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($53.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,274.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,695.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVV. Barclays reduced their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.99) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($37.59) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,550 ($44.49) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,475 ($43.55).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

