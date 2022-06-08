Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 202.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.93. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.53. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 200.14 and a beta of 0.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

