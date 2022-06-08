Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baidu were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.12.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.