Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Baidu were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIDU opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.
Baidu Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.