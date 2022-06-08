Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $37.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,262,823 shares of company stock worth $2,489,805,091. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 500.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 72.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,250,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

