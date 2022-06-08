BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.24

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $7.58. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 61,471 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0264 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

